Cut Copy Return After Three Years With New Single “Love Is All We Share”

Kelly Tucker May 9th, 2020 - 9:06 PM

Cut Copy released a new single, “Love Is All We Share” which is their first new music after three years. One of Australia’s most successful electronic groups, Cut Copy has released five albums with a career spanning nineteen years. The video done by Takeshi Murata and Christopher Rutledge showcases enormous bubbles which morph into one another. The new track is light with vocals elongated and stretched, pulling you into the lyrics that include, “can you feel it in your bones, can you feel it in your fingers.” The large bubbles have the ominous effect, glistening against various shades of grey and blue backgrounds.

In a statement, the new track is described as “the purposeful lyrics are layered with intelligent production, playing out an intense build of staggering piano vamps and billowing synths, to mimic the euphoric highs of love and our limitless desire for more.” Directed by Takeshi Murata, says on the video: “Of the ideas we had, the floating bubbles stood out – representing elements of the song best with animation that’s meditative. For me, the bubbles point to our relationships and their fragility, relevant to the lyrics and time.”

“Love Is All We Share” is the first new music since 2017’s Haiku From Zero, which was named Double J Feature Album and rounded out the fifth full length from the bands’ prolific catalogue. Cut Copy includes vocalist Dan Whitford, guitarist Tim Hoey, drummer Mitchell Scott, and bass player Ben Browning. Whitford shared about the new track, “Love Is All We Share’ is a song we made using only a handful of sounds, hoping to create an intimate and unworldly atmosphere. It was written a year ago about the anxieties of imagined future times, as technology becomes more all-consuming. But in light of recent events the song took on an eerie significance. Now, with our immediate future uncertain and people the world over self isolating, “love” more than ever, feels like one of the best things we can share.”

Cut Copy has performed on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and has picked up nominations for several awards. 2008’s In Ghost Colours, featuring “Lights & Music” and “Hearts on Fire” received nominations for the ARIA Awards’ Best Dance/Electronic Album and Album of the Year at the J Awards, while 2011’s ARIA chart-topper Zonoscope was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammy Awards and awarded Best Dance Release at the ARIA Awards.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang