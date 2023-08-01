Poolside Announces New Album Blame It All On Love for Oct 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Float Away”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt August 1st, 2023 - 9:00 PM

After the successful release of “Back To Life” featuring Panama, Poolside has released another spectacular new song, “Float Away” featuring Vansire’s Josh Augustin, and it sure is breezy, lighthearted and just dreamy with a great beat. Along with the release of the new song, Poolside has also announced that there is a new album coming out in Oct 2023 Blame It On Love. and new summer/fall tour dates.

In the music video for the new song “Float Away” is dreamy and colorful, with everyone sitting around the table eating jello-covered food and going on about their day like painting, driving around aimlessly and just having fun without a care in the world.

Check out the video for the new song “Float Away” Below!

Poolside tour dates:

Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether $

Aug 04 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga

Aug 06 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Aug 06 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Aug 07 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

Aug 08 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 #

Aug 10 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s &

Aug 13 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

Sept 22 – Bentonville, AR – FORMAT Festival *

Sept 23 – Bentonville, AR – FORMAT Festival

Sept 24 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Sept 26 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Sept 28 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Sept 30 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Oct 01 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

Oct 03 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Oct 04 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

Oct 07 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

Oct 10 – Dallas, TX – The Echo

Oct 11 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall !

Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

* DJ Set

$ with Classix

# DJ set with Carly Rae Jepsen

& with Harvey Sutherland

! with NEIL FRANCES