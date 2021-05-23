Poolside Announces New Album High Season for May 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Losing Control (Satin Jackets Remix)”

Home News Kaido Strange May 23rd, 2021 - 11:08 AM

Pop artist Poolside has announced a new album High Season, to be released on May 28, 2021 through Pacific Standard Records. Along with the announcement, Poolside has released a single that was mixed by German house producer Satin Jackets. The song, entitled “Losing Control (Satin Jackets Remix)” is available now on streaming services.

The song is quite gentle. An excellent calm and chill song for those long summer dreamlike nights spent with friends, this song is geared to be a hot summer favourite. With the pandemic nearly behind us and a hope for some normalcy this song is sure to strike a chord with many.

Satin Jackets, a.k.a. Tim Bernhardt said of the track, “Being asked to remix a track for him [Poolside] was like a dream that I had for a long time come true. I poured my heart and soul into reinterpreting “Losing Control” and I hope it shows my appreciation.”

High Season is Poolside’s answers to his previous album, Low Season which was released last year. The album artwork is similar; that of a beach in Australia, only in High Season, the picture shows the beach crowded. Low Season was for the summer in the pandemic, and High Season is meant to be coming out of this pandemic and being positive about the future again. A rejoice of gatherings.

The album will feature many featured acts including Miami Horror, NEIL FRANCES, DRAMA, Buscabulla, and many more.

TRACKLIST