Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Compelling New Song & Video “A Barely Lit Path”

Cait Stoddard August 29th, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Oneohtrix Point Never, aka Daniel Lopatin, has just shared “A Barely Lit Path,” which is the first single and video from his new album Again that will be dropped on September 29 by Warp.

The song serves as the album’s climactic closer that is bolstered by orchestra that us conducted and arranged by Robert Ames and performed by the NOMAD Ensemble.

Again is in part “a speculative autobiography” that germinated as a collaboration between Lopatin’s current and younger selves, which is a meditation on the artist’s musical identity during young adulthood from the perspective of middle age.

Since his last album, 2020’s Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, Lopatin has served as musical director for The Weeknd’s 2021 Super Bowl Half-Time performance, composed and performed the music for Chanel’s 2021 Métiers d’art show and served as executive producer on The Weeknd’s worldwide number one charted album Dawn FM, where the artist also performed on a majority of the songs on the album.

Again’s artwork features an original sculpture by Matias Falkbakken that conceptualized in concert with Lopatin and photographed by Vegard Kleven. Design and packaging was developed by Memory, which is a newly formed collaboration between Lopatin and Online Ceramics (Elijah Funk & Alix Ross.”