Oneohtrix Point Never Announces Release Of 10” Renditions I Including “Tales From The Trash Stratum” Featuring Elizabeth Fraser

Oneohtrix Point Never has announced the release of a two song 10” for Renditions I which is made up of alternate versions of songs from his ninth studio album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. The 10” release is a Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive.

The limited edition release includes collaborations from ROSALÍA on “Nothing’s Special” and Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser on “Tales From The Trash Stratum.” Both of these tracks will also appear on the special expanded Blu-ray Edition of Magic Oneohtrix Point Never which is set to release on December 3. Check out the videos for “Nothing’s Special” and “Tales From The Trash Stratum” below.

Back in February, it was revealed that Oneohtrix Point Never served as the musical director for The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime show. Before the halftime show for Superbowl LV, the two collaborated on the hit track and music video for “No Nightmares.”