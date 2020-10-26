Oneohtrix Point Never Shares Five-Song “Midday Suite” Including “I Don’t Love Me Anymore,” “Bow Ecco” and More

Home News Aaron Grech October 26th, 2020 - 11:38 AM

Oneohtrix Point Never, the electronic music project spearheaded by Daniel Lopatin, has shared a new five-song “Midday Suite,” consisting of “Cross Talk II,” “I Don’t Love Me Anymore,” “Bow Ecco.” “The Whether Channel” and “No Nightmares.” This latest suite was released ahead of his upcoming studio album Magic, out on Friday October 30, and follows his three-song “Drive Time Suite.”

“Cross Talk II” serves as a brief introduction to this uite, acknowledging that the entire compilation will take from vintage influences. “I Don’t Love Me Anymore,” is a breezy electronic pop song, with a catchy beat and distorted vocals, taking cues from 2010s synth pop artists, with Lopatin’s eclectic qualities added in. “Bow Ecco” is an athomsperic interlude, that leads into hip hop and experimental R&B present on “The Whether Channel.” Closing out the suite is “No Nightmares” an ethereal song, with some shining vocals, optimistic synths and an open tone that create a sense of optimism.

The Weeknd makes an appearances alongside Lopatin for “No Nightmares” and also holds executive producer credits for the upcoming album. Lopatin and The Weeknd are frequent collaborators, teaming up for “Scared to Live” on SNL back in March and the former holding some production credits on The Weeknd’s latest album After Hours.

Oneohtrix Point Never also scored the soundtrack for Uncut Gems, which held a cameo from The Weeknd. The producer first teased Magic back in September on social media, which was previewed alongside a teaser for new music.

Check out the new suite below: