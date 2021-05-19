Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Share Spanish-Influenced Version of “Nothing’s Special”

Home News Ellie Lin May 19th, 2021 - 12:42 PM

Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía have teamed up on a new version of “Nothing’s Special,” from Oneohtrix Point Never’s 2020 album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never. The reimagined version features musician Rosalía singing a Spanish version of the song.

The dreamlike quality of the original version of “Nothing’s Special” is similarly present in the new version. Though the lyrics are in Spanish, the meaning remains unchanged. The song begins softly, with ambient synths as Rosalía begins to sing. “No me molestan el viento y la lluvia/Haciendo su camino pa’ la playa/No me confunden la luna y las estrellas/En su frialdad, su oscuridad, nunca más/No me duele el mundo en la pantalla/Ni sé qué quieren decir en verdad/No me impresionan lo’ rayo’ de lu’ en lo’ árboles/O por lo menos ya no me van a impresionar.” These lyrics translate to “The wind and the rain don’t bother me/Making their way to the beach/The moon and the stars don’t confuse me/In their faith, their darkness, never again/The world on a screen doesn’t hurt me/I don’t know what they mean to say honestly/The bolts of lightning on the trees don’t impress me/Or at least they aren’t going to impress me anymore.” “Nothing’s Special,” was melancholic and wistful, and the collaboration with Rosalía maintained those qualities.



This is not Rosalía’s first collaboration of 2021. Billie Eilish and Rosalía teamed up in Jan. 2021 on a song called “Los Vas A Olvidar,” for HBO’s Euphoria. Rosalía also collaborated with James Blake in 2019 for a song called “Barefoot in the Park.” She also released a music video in 2019, “Fucking Money Man.”

Oneohtrix Point Never released their album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never in Oct. 2020. Mxdwn author Jack Daleo reviewed Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, stating “Lopatin takes listeners through a sort of radio cycle, shifting the sound and mood of the project as he morphs effortlessly from kitschy drive time sounds to lonesome late night broadcasts. The whole thing feels alive—new sounds and ideas take shape from the primordial ooze of the previous ones, constantly reforming and reshaping into entirely different versions of itself.” Oneohtrix also served as The Weekend’s musical director for his SuperBowl performance in 2021.