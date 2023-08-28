Emma Boster Of Dying Wish Recovering From Surgery Caused By Exploding Shower Door In Hotel

Home News Cait Stoddard August 28th, 2023 - 11:57 AM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Dying Wish‘s vocalist Emma Boster is recovering from surgery when a glass shower door exploded at a hotel the singer was staying at that caused severed tendons in her right hand.

On August 26 Boster went on social media to post several photos of the broken glass door and to discuss her recovery process.

“It’s been a scary and painful week but I am OK! Underwent surgery yesterday to repair severed tendons in my right hand. The hard part is over and now I’m committed to a long recovery. So thankful for my partner, friends and family. Look how cooked I was post op lol.”

Dying Wish are scheduled to release their sophomore album Symptoms of Survival on 11/4 via SharpTone Records and the metal band are set to go on a fall tour with support from Boundaries, Omerta, Foreign Hands, Gates To Hell, Roman Candle, and Excide,