NEW MUSIC ALERT: Dying Wish Share Raging New Single & Video “Torn From Your Silhouette”

Home News Dita Dimone April 6th, 2023 - 11:18 AM

Dying Wish have released a video for their new single “Torn From Your Silhouette”. The video was directed and edited by Anthony Altamura. The song appears to be a standalone single and is out now via SharpTone Records. Dying Wish released their album Fragments of a Bitter Memory in 2021.

The Brooklyn Vegan broke the news about the new clip. The video for “Torn From Your Silhouette” is a visual representation of the song’s lyrical content. It follows a young woman as she struggles to come to terms with her emotions and identity, ultimately finding solace in the arms of another. The video was shot entirely on location in California and features stunning visuals that capture the beauty of nature while also highlighting the inner turmoil experienced by its protagonist.

The track itself is an emotional journey through loss, grief, and acceptance, set against a backdrop of intense guitar riffs and soaring vocals. Frontman Matt Marshall commented on the new single: “This song is about facing your fears head-on; it’s about accepting who you are even in times when it feels like everything is crumbling around you – when all hope seems lost. We wanted this video to reflect that sentiment while still conveying our own unique style.”

Dying Wish has always been known for its emotionally charged lyrics and powerful instrumentals, but this latest offering takes things up a notch with its captivating imagery and thought-provoking themes. Through their music, Dying Wish aims to create something meaningful that resonates deeply with listeners from all walks of life – no matter what they may be going through at any given moment in time.

Check out the song and its Anthony Altamura-directed video: