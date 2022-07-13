Yungblud Cancels Three Fall North American Shows Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Home News Karan Singh July 13th, 2022 - 11:08 AM

Yungblud’s Life on Mars Tour is set to kick off on July 14, but not without its share of disappointments. Yesterday, the English musician announced that he has been forced to cancel three shows in North America due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The concerts in Montreal, Toronto and Salt Lake City, though currently canceled, will be made up for in the future. No further details on this have been shared yet.

The tour will begin at the Rough Trade East in London before traveling to Australia. With the recent news, the North American leg will now commence at the Riot Fest in Chicago on September 17.