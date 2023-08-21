Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” Removed From Greatest Hits Collection On Children’s Music Player Yoto

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 1:02 PM

According to loudwire.com, Queen’s song “Fat Bottomed Girls” has been removed from a new kids version of the band’s Greatest Hits collection that is available on the children’s music player Yoto. “Fat Bottomed Girls” has recently caused an outcry regarding the censorship from some of the comments found on social media.

Fat Bottomed Girls has not been cut from Queen’s Greatest Hits either to “appease” nor due to “woke cancel culture”. It’s simply been left off the version on a new kid friendly streaming service for 6-14 year olds. But why let the truth get in the way of another wokeness story. pic.twitter.com/q7HpABR0nt — Darren J (@CountingSheep5) August 21, 2023

“Signs of an industry eating itself,” one commenter said. “If you still listen to big labels/manufactured stars, you’re poisoning your mind.”

And they do make “the rocking world go round” at least in terms of angular momentum. pic.twitter.com/Umcy54Y0Yi — Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) August 20, 2023

“It is woke gone mad,” said a music industry insider. “Why not appreciate people of all shapes and sizes like society is saying we should, rather than get rid of it. It’s outrageous.”

Yoto Player is a screen free audio player for children 3–12 years old where it has a night light. clock, its own podcast and various family themed music channels. The revised Queen Greatest Hits is available through the Yoto Player’s app for purchasing content. The app is similar to how iTunes works on Apple products.