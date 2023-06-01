Handwritten Lyrics from Freddie Mercury Going Up For Auction Suggestion “Bohemian Rhapsody” May Have Been Initially Titled “Mongolian Rhapsody”

According to blabbermouth.net, Queen‘s Freddie Mercury once considered changing the name “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “Mongolian Rhapsody” while he was writing the song’s lyrics.

The alternate title was discovered as part of several of possessions which are being put on sale by the late singer‘s close friend Mary Austin, who inherited most of Mercury‘s estate. Austin has taken care for the items for more than 30 years at the late musician‘s former Garden Lodge home in upmarket Kensington.

According to nytimes.com, Mercury‘s newly discovered draft lyrics for “Bohemian Rhapsody” included the word “Mongolian” crossed out and replaced by “Bohemian”, which suggesting that “Mongolian Rhapsody” was the song’s original title.

“Did you know ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was originally titled ‘Mongolian Rhapsody’? Written entirely by Freddie Mercury, a never-before-seen early draft for Bohemian Rhapsody—the hit Queen song which today still ranks as the third best-selling UK single of all time—reveals untold insights into one of the greatest pop songs of the 20th century. Sotheby’s looks back at the genesis, birth and afterlife of this extraordinary piece of music, that changed everything for Mercury, Queen and pop music forever.”

Also there are other lyrical ideas that were abandoned or reworked, including the alternate lines, “Time for good-byes now, is this reality,” and “Mama, there’s a war began; I’ve got to leave tonight” instead of “Mama, just killed a man.”

This past April, auction house Sotheby’s announced that around 1,500 items from Mercury‘s London home will be displayed in exhibitions around the world for the first time throughout this year, with some going up for sale in September. An estimated 1,500 items will be sold over the course of six auctions and are expected to bring in more than £6 million ($7.4 million).

In a Sotheby’s press release, Austin said she decided it was time to let the items go.

“For many years now, I have had the joy and privilege of living surrounded by all the wonderful things that Freddie sought out and so loved. But the years have passed, and the time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life.”

Austin adds:”Freddie was an incredible and intelligent collector who showed us that there is beauty and fun and conversation to be found in everything.I hope [the upcoming events] will be an opportunity to share all the many facets of Freddie, both public and private, and for the world to understand more about, and celebrate, his unique and beautiful spirit.”

When Mercury died in 1991, he left both the house and its contents to Austin, who is his former girlfriend and lifelong friend. For three decades, Austin kept the house and its contents almost exactly as they were when Mercury died but she has now decided to sell the collection.