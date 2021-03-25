Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Reaches Diamond Status

Home News Roy Lott March 25th, 2021 - 9:42 PM

Queen’s iconic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” has reached a huge milestone by being officially certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). A Diamond certification represents 10 million or more in sales and stream equivalents in the United States. Queen is the first British band in music history to earn the Diamond song award.

“This is incredible news. At times like this I have to pinch myself to be sure it’s real,” said Brian May. “All those wild dreams we had – this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years.” “It’s a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people!” said Roger Taylor. “We thank you all…………..onwards.”

The band’s compilation album Platinum Collection, Vol. 1-3, was also certified 5X Platinum by the RIAA. The album included “Bohemian Rhapsody” as well as their other hits “Another One Bites The Dust,” “Killer Queen,” “Under Pressure,” “We Will Rock You,” and “We Are The Champions.”

Since the major announcement, the band has also kicked off a year-long weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest on March 19 The series is a celebration of Queen’s Golden Jubilee that highlights 50 of the greatest moments from the Queen story so far.