Lana Del Rey Covers Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” Live

Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, during her concert at Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas on August 8 artist Lana Del Rey performed her cover of Tammy Wynette’s song “Stand By Your Man.” Cowritten by Wynette and Billy Sherrill, the tune’s message mentions how women should stay with their cheating husbands or boyfriends despite the affairs.

Wynette had success with “Stand by Your Man” and also the country singer famously had a bad relationship with fellow country music star, George Jones, whom Wynette was married to from 1969 to 1975.

For the performance, Del Rey wore a floral dress with her hair up in a bouffant and the crowd loved the set because they erupted as soon as Del Rey started singing the opening verse: “Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman.”

Many people have viewed “Stand By Your Man” as a call to action toward women’s liberation movement, in which Wynette claimed she was just trying to write a “pretty love song.” The ditty is match the old-school Americana Del Rey has always musically loved.

Del Rey’s song “Breaking Up Slowly’” is from her 2021 album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, makes a reference to Wynette with collaborator Nikki Lane singing the lyrics: “I don’t wanna live with a life of regret/ I don’t wanna end up like Tammy Wynette.”