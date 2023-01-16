Lana Del Rey Shares New NSFW Album Cover and Pushes Back Release Date

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2023 - 10:24 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchhfork.com today artist Lana Del Rey shared the tracklist to her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Del Rey created an Instagram post telling her fans that the update has arrived along with the album art which Instagram deleted because the image violated the platform’s nudity guidelines.

Also Del Rey has announced the new release date for the album which is pushed back to March 24. On On You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd artists Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, Jon Batiste and Jack Antonoff appear on the album.

Since releasing Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters in 2021, Del Rey has covered “Buddy’s Rendezvous” by Father John Misty and released “Watercolor Eyes” for the second season of Euphoria. Del Rey has shared the title track to her next LP at the beginning of last December when joining Taylor Swift for Midnights’ “Snow on the Beach.”

Late last year Del Rey claimed that her laptop, cameras and hard drives, were stolen from her car which resulted in the loss of song demos and a 200-page manuscript of an unannounced book.

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tracklist

01 The Grants

02 Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

03 Sweet

04 AW

05 Judah Smith Interlude

06 Candy Necklace

07 Jon Batiste Interlude

08 Kintsugi

09 Fingertips

10 Paris, Texas

11 Grandfather Please Stand on the Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing

12 Let the Light In [ft. Father John Misty]

13 Margaret [ft. Bleachers]

14 Fishtail

15 Peppers [ft. Tommy Genesis]

16 Taco Truck x VB