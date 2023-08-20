Jon Batiste Says that his unreleased collaborations with Lana Del Rey are “Beautiful”

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 20th, 2023 - 12:00 PM

Grammy- winning jazz and R&B artist Jon Batiste teamed up with Lana Del Ray to collaborate on songs that haven’t been released yet and he described them as “beautiful”. According to an interview with NME.com, he shared with them about his time working with Lana Del Ray and recording sessions from the singer.

In his own words he described their first meeting as such: “ We had a great first meeting after our mutual friend and musical collaborator Zach Dawes introduced us because he thought we would have a great creative spark, “ he said. “We met and it just turned into a beautiful collaboration.”

“I met Rick Rubin in Italy and he suggested I go to Shangri-La [Rubin’s studio in Malibu, California],” he continued. “I told him I was inspired to create a new album and I was creating with all types of different musicians and producers and in that creative spur, I had a lot of things that I was recording with Lana, and I recorded a lot of things with Lana that no one has even heard yet.” “But two of those things ended up on her last album, “ he added. “And ‘Life Lesson’ on my album is like the palate cleanser after the credits roll in the movie. It’s a spiritual relative of the album sessions.”

He also described during the interview of the currently-unreleased recordings as sounding “beautiful.” “It’s some incredible, really great, beautiful stuff we’ve made together,” he began. We’ve talked about doing something together. But this music, I mean, hopefully, at the right time, I don’t want to say too much, but I hope one day I have more to say about what will happen with it [laughs].”

Jon Batiste explains the creation of this collaboration as a sense of freedom and joy as well. Artists that were chosen to be part of Jon Batiste’s work like Lana Del Rey are very honored to see through his vision.

If you want to read another article from this artist click the link from our website