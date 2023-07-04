Lana Del Rey Performs “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” Live for the First Time

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2023 - 12:36 PM

According to stereogum.com, artist Lana Del Rey has performed her song “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” live for the first time during a show in Italy. The performance took place at the La Prima Estate Festival in Lido di Camaiore on July 2 where the singer performed some of her most famous tracks in of a sold out crowd.

Performing a total of 21 songs, Del Rey kicked off the show with renditions of “A&W,” “Young And Beautiful” and “Bartender” before surprising fans to the first-ever live performance of “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.”

Other songs featured on the set included “Blue Jeans,” “Ultraviolence,” “White Mustang,” “Born To Die,” “Summertime Sadness, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” and “Video Games.”