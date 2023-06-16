Rob Harlford and Dolly Parton Join Forces On New Song “Bygones”

Home News Parker Beatty June 16th, 2023 - 7:04 PM

Country icon Dolly Parton has been shocking fans with her surprising shift to hard rock recently, and this recent collaboration with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford is no different. As reported by Blabbermouth.com, Parton’s “Bygones” also features assistance from Nikki Sixx and John 5 of MÖTLEY CRÜE, and was released alongside a cover of HEART’s “Magic Man,” which features HEART guitarist Howard Leese as a special guest.

If you can get over your initial shock at the idea of a Dolly Parton and Rob Halford duet, you’ll find that “Bygones” is actually a pretty decent song, the latest in Parton’s rock anthems that almost yearn to be heard in a jam-packed stadium. It’s not groundbreaking by any means, but the mere fact that these two seemingly different artists were able to come together and create a good track makes this more than just an odd novelty to show at parties. As guitars roar amongst lyrics tinged with regret and a desperate need to move on, “Bygones” demands to be taken seriously, and it’d be dismissive to say it doesn’t deserve it.

In 2022, Parton made headlines for declining her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, proclaiming her gratitude but feeling that she didn’t deserve her spot. While Parton would eventually accept her nomination, she did say that the nomination inspired her to start working on a rock ‘n’ roll album, which was likely the impetus for her upcoming release Rockstar. It’s lead single “World On Fire” was released in May and introduced the world to Parton’s new sound alongside the announcement of the album’s extensive tracklist, including a wide range of artists from all over the music world.

Listen to “Bygones” via the link below.