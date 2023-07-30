Dolly Parton and NBC-Universal Collaborate on Olympic Games 2024 Promotion

Home News Simon Li July 30th, 2023 - 12:21 PM

The American superstar Dolly Parton has made the announcement to collaborate with NBC-Universal on “We Are the Champions / We Will Rock You” to promote NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that begin one year from today.

Dolly Parton’s cover for “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” is from her upcoming album Rockstar, which would be released November the 17th.

Commenting on this contribution to the Olympics games, Parton says that “I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can.” She recalls her passion for it. “I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver and bronze medals.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Jenny Storms, CMO, Entertainment and Sports, NBCUniversal, says that “Dolly Parton is an American icon whose popularity and recognition across generations is unmatched,” and that “She is also a close member of the NBCUniversal family, an Olympic super-fan, and has a new version of two of the greatest sports anthems of all time. So, she was the perfect choice to get America excited about Team USA and next summer’s Paris Olympics”