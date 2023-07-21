Dolly Parton Shares Powerful Cover of Queen’s “We Are The Champions”

Home News Simon Li July 21st, 2023 - 7:28 PM

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Dolly Parton has just released her cover version for the world-famous Queens classic “We Are The Champions,” according to blabbermouth.

Parton’s cover of the song, with her unique voice, has more of a healing and uplifting atmosphere to it, connecting to audiences’ hearts to really convey that uplifting energy from the song. By the latter part of the song, she sang “We Will Rock You,” another Queens classic, to give the song a strong finish. The song is from Dolly Parton’s upcoming first rock and roll album Rockstar. Listen to this empowering classic for yourself below.



“I’m going to make hay while the sun shines,” says Dolly Parton during a previous interview. Her cover of the two song really embodies that spirit of resilience. “If I’m gonna be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I’m gonna have to do something to earn it.” Says Parton, “So I’m doing a rock and roll album, and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me.”