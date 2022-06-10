Rage Against The Machine Tease Tour With New Rehearsal Audio

Home News Mohammad Halim June 10th, 2022 - 3:04 PM

The killer rock and roll band, Rage Against The Machine, is back from the devastating announcement of their tour being cancelled. The band was supposed to have a reunion tour back in 2020, just moments before the pandemic. However, after the world seemingly ended, the tour had to be shut down. Now, the band has made a comeback, and announced their new summer reunion tour heading this July!

While the wait, Rage Against The Machine has teased their fans with a snippet of what they have been working on since. The band has released a new audio recording of their classic song “War Within A Breath” which debuts in their 1999 album The Battle of Los Angeles. The caption states that the recording was from Tuesday, June 7. According to LoudWire, the last time the band ever played the track was from 2008 at a Leeds festival.

Long-term fans will also be eager to know that the upcoming tour will be their first since 2011, eleven years since the band last played. Since 2011, newcomers Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk have been hitting and sticking to the group ever since. But, the clip is the first fans have ever heard the trio sing the track.

The video already has over 88,000 views in support and eager to hear the live tracks. Although 30 seconds long, the audio clip radiates much energy that fans known them for. Check out the track above.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson