Mantra Of The Cosmos Featuring Members Of Happy Mondays, The Who & Oasis Shares New Song & Video “X (Wot You Sayin)”

Cait Stoddard August 17th, 2023 - 4:37 PM

Mantra of The Cosmos, the new group comprising some of the most influential British artists of the last 30 years, have collided once again to release their second musical offering “X (Wot You Sayin?,)” which is out now by BMG. The band tested the track earlier this summer at their debut headlining performance at Glastonbury’s Glade Stage.

Made up of Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride), Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape) and latest members Brix Smith (The Fall) and Sharna Starkey (SSHH.)

Inspired by Ruder’s schoolboy nickname “X”, ‘X (Wot You Sayin?)’ was co-written by Ryder and Bell with Starkey bringing it all together with production.

As a whole, the song builds steadily through spaced out sonics, a wonky drum beat and Ryder’s trademark lyrics that burst out into a chorus complete with triumphant horns and psychedelic guitar.

Describing the track, Starkey states: “It’s a brilliant allegorical lyric by Britain’s Bob Dylan & velvety underground drone from Andy Bell.”

Bell adds: Andy continues with: “It’s a pleasure to be part of Mantra of the Cosmos. Four like-minded souls who get off on the same music,” while Ryder adds: “It’s a fucking blast mate!! It’s great when we’re not all irate.”

Mantra of The Cosmos is the brainchild of Starkey, who is a rare case of a musical youth transcending his fabled father to carve out his own space. Not content to be the hotshot drummer providing the rhythmic pulse for Oasis and The Who, Starkey also deeply immersed in reggae through his Trojan Jamaica label, which saw him and his wife Sharna “Sshh” Starkey.

The duo scooped a Grammy for their production work on Toots and The Maytals’s final album Got To Be Tough. Mantra of The Cosmos are here to shake up the foundations of modern pop music with a dubby and electronic 21 century band that is destined to be experienced through epic live performances.