Title: Noel Gallagher Shuts Down Reports of Oasis Reuniting

Noel Gallagher Denies Report Oasis Are Reuniting. The British newspaper The Sun released a rumor over the weekend stating that an Oasis reunion was in the works, with the brothers Gallagher preparing to get back together for a four-night run of performances in 2025. The article said that the brothers Gallagher planned to come back together for the gigs. However, it would appear that Oasis has continued their marding. When Noel Gallagher appeared on the Talk Sport radio station not long after the news was published, the host questioned him about the likelihood of Oasis reuniting.

Sterreogum.com shared the news, which broke the hearts of many Oasis fans across the world. “Well, I put it out there. [Liam] won’t call… I mean, he should call me because he’s like, he’s forever going on about it,” Gallager said. “You’d have thought by now he’d have some kind of plan…”

“He doesn’t have to speak to me. He won’t speak to me; he’s a coward,” he continued. “So he should get some of his agents to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous.”

