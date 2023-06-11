Members of Happy Mondays, The Who, Oasis, and Ride Form New Group Mantra of the Cosmos

Home News Dita Dimone June 11th, 2023 - 11:53 AM

Mantra of the Cosmos, a new British supergroup comprised of some of the most important groups from the previous 30 years, has released a single.

Their debut track, ‘Gorilla Guerilla,’ featuring Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride), and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), has been characterized by Starkey as “a fantastic psychedelic groove from a band of misfits, outsiders, and innovators.”

Olli Ryder, Ryder’s son, produced a vibrant and surreal music video to accompany the song. Mantra of the Cosmos first performed the song at an intimate event at London’s legendary club, The Box.

Starkey conceived of the band with Ryder on vocals, Bell on guitar, and Bez and Starkey on drums. “It’s a pleasure to be a part of Mantra of the Cosmos,” Bell said of the new endeavor. Four like-minded minds who like listening to the same music.”

Ryder previously stated that, while the members’ past projects’ inspirations are still present, the supergroup’s music sounds nothing like what the musicians have previously released. “It doesn’t sound like the Mondays, Black Grape, Oasis, or The Who; it’s what we’re doing all together,” he remarked, adding that an album is in the works.