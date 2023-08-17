K.Flay Teams Up With Pierce The Veil’s Vic Fuentes On New Single “Irish Goodbye”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 17th, 2023 - 4:21 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Artist K.Flay has joined forces with Pierce the Veil’s Vic Fuentes for the new single “Irish Goodbye,” which is the latest to be released fromFlay’s upcoming studio album MONO that will be released on September 15 by Giant Music.

“Irish Goodbye” is the album’s heaviest and hardest-hitting track, an intimately detailed portrait of choosing self-preservation over succumbing to possibly toxic desire.

In the press release Flay shares her thoughts on working with Fuentes.

“I was screaming in the demo to that song and eventually I realized, ‘I have a friend who screams professionally, so maybe I should get him on this.” said Flay.

“Irish Goodbye” follow’s the electrifying “Shy” single, which was released in June with news of MONO and the LP’s riveting guitar-driven lead single “Raw Raw” released in April just ahead of the artist’s co-headlining tour of the US with grandson.

MONO is the LA based, Illinois born artist, producer and songwriter’s fifth full length studio album and first since waking up one morning at the end of August 2022 with total hearing loss in her right ear, which was a freak occurrence the singer’s doctors deemed permanent, leading Flay to question whether she’d ever make music again.

“For a while it was upsetting to even listen to music, so at some point I had to ask myself, ‘Can I still do this? Do I still want to?’” said Flay

But soon after returning to the studio and resuming work on MONO, Flay found her sense of purpose profoundly renewed:“I felt an urgency I hadn’t experienced in quite some time,” she reveals. “It was like this massive sensory change had put me back into a beginner’s mind, where I felt so free but also compelled to put everything I had into making the record great.”