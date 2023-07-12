K.Flay Shares Catchy New Song “T-Rex” From the Soundtrack of Netflix Film ‘Nimona’

Home News Roy Lott July 12th, 2023 - 11:40 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagn

LA-based two-time Grammy Award-nominated multiplatinum songwriter, producer and artist K.Flay’s (real name Kristine Flaherty) song “T-Rex” has been featured on the soundtrack for the 2023 animated film Nimona. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Nimona is about a knight who is framed for a crime he did not commit and a shape-shifting teenager who teams up with him to prove his innocence. Premiering on Netflix on June 30th and starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed. The film has been praised for its normalized depiction of two of its LGBTQ+ main characters.

“T-Rex” was written specifically for Nimona and was featured in the official teaser for the film as well as the closing credits. K.Flay spoke to ABC Audio about the personal connection she has to “T-Rex,” revealing that it was the first song she listened to after going deaf in her right ear in 2022. “I had written this song prior to the ear,” Flaherty explains. “Then they were like, ‘Hey, we have to finish the movie, do you approve this mix?’ And I kept putting it off, I was like, ‘I don’t wanna listen to this.'”

She recently announced her new album MONO is out on September 15th via GIANT Music.