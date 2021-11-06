K. Flay Shares Emotional New Music Video “Nothing Can Kill Us” From Upcoming Album Outside Voices, ‘Inside/Outside Voices’ 2022 Tour Dates Announced

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 6th, 2021 - 1:52 PM

K.Flay was one of the great hip hop artists of the day.

K. Flay released the music video for her new dreamy, synth-rock song “Nothing Can Kill Us,” which is the first song off her upcoming EP, Outside Voices. The project is set to be released on November 19 via BMG, in advance of her upcoming 2022 North American tour which includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and many more.

“Nothing Can Kill Us” is an alt-pop rock song filled with big distorted synths and fast-paced drums that are brought together by a supremely catchy hook. The catchiness of the song is accentuated by the high-pitched inflection that Flay uses when singing the hook, “Nothing can kill us.” Her voice extends upwards on the “us,” creating a fun and memorable moment in what is otherwise a rocky and emotional song. And it has to be, as the meaning of the song is about embracing the memories of a past relationship regardless of how it ended. The video does a great job of showcasing the passionate feelings and memories of a relationship, as K. Flay is joined by Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Eve Harlow.

In the video, K. Flay wakes up in bed and takes a couple pills that cause her to take a trip down memory lane. The video cuts to scenes of Flay and Harlow on a road trip having a great time talking, laughing and blowing bubbles. As K. Flay lies in bed taking more pills, time passes faster and faster around her till she has spent all her days thinking about the past. The final shot of the music video is very powerful. K. Flay sitting on her bed looking hopefully upwards, with a trail of glitter tears gleaming down her face.

In June, K. Flay released a five track EP titled Inside Voices. The project revolves around angst, anger and confusion with heavy punk rock and pop-punk influences and features.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi