Pierce The Veil Announces New Album The Jaws Of Life For February 2023 Release, Share Music Video For “Emergency Contact”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 11th, 2022 - 8:23 PM

Vic Fuentes of Pierce the Veil.

The legendary San Diego-based post-hardcore outfit Pierce The Veil has announced their fifth studio album, The Jaws of Life. The project is set to drop on February 10 next year via Fearless Records. To celebrate the announcement, Pierce the Veil have… unveiled a new single and music video entitled “Emergency Contact.”

The Jaws of Life, produced by Paul Meany and mixed by Adam Hawkins, sees the band explore the darker sides of its experiences and feelings, focusing on how life can destroy people. The album also acted as a way for the band to come closer together; Blabbermouth quotes vocalist and guitarist Vic Fuentes explaining that “This album has truly brought us closer than we’ve ever been. It was extremely difficult for us to be off the road and apart for so long. We’ve never missed anything more than playing music together and never had such an strong appreciation for recording, touring, and simply being in the same room together than we do now. ”

He continues, ‘The Jaws Of Life is about how life can sink its teeth into you and try to devour you. The negativity in the world and within your mind can be a vicious thing. We’re extremely grateful for this record, our fans, and the opportunity to play live music again.” See the album art and tracklisting for the project below.

The Jaws of Life Tracklist

1. Death Of An Executioner

2. Pass The Nirvana

3. Even When I’m Not With You

4. Emergency Contact

5. Flawless Execution

6. The Jaws Of Life

7. Damn The Man, Save The Empire

8. Resilience

9. Irrational Fears (Interlude)

10. Shared Trauma

11. So Far So Fake

12. Fractures

Track #4 and the album’s second single, “Emergency Contact,” follows lead single “Pass The Nirvana.” The upbeat while intense sounding track focuses on a couple where only one side is interested in advancing there relationship, with the chorus singing “Things that I want, this happily-ever-after/You choke on your words, but you swallow them faster/I sleep on the couch/ while you’re passed out in the back/Just want you to be my emergency contact”

Speaking on the new single, Fuentes says: “There’s so much desperation underlying the lyrics of this song. It talks about a relationship where one person is ready to take things to the next level while the other is still unsure. One person is begging the other to either move forward or to let them out because being stuck in the middle is torture.” Listen to “Emergency Contact” below.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara