Empire State Bastard Featuring Dave Lombardo Share Cinematic New Video For “The Looming”, Announce Debut U.S. Headlining Show

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 12:38 PM

Metal band Empire State Bastard have announced details of their first ever U.S. headline show that will happened on September 23 at Brooklyn, New York’s Saint Vitus Bar.

The performance will features special guests Beinn with additional support to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the special one night only event are on sale now by visiting www.dice.fm.

To help celebrate the announcement, Empire State Bastard have also shared the official music video for their new track “The Looming,” which was created by Mike Bourne. The song follows the band’s recent singles “Harvest” and “Stutter” as the band head toward the September 1 release of their upcoming debut album Rivers of Heresy.

As a whole, “The Looming” is a composition that has vein jolting instrumentation filling the air with face smacking sound while the vocal performance sizzles the ears with powerful and emotional screaming. As for the music video, it is an animated story about soldier who is traveling the world by foot to fight his enemies. The video is exciting to watch due to how the music compliments the theme of the tale.

Empire State Bastard debut album adventurously probes almost every dark crevice imaginable from the myriad sounds of metal and genre-adjacent extremity. Their terrifying tourist trail visits slamming hardcore in the vein of Siege, frenetic thrash in Slayer’s ballpark, the claustrophobic sludge of Melvins, the freeform vocal dexterity of Mike Patton and the gargantuan stoner riffs of Sleep.

The album brings a sound with roots inspired by metal’s forefathers but more deeply influenced by the weirder, darker and unconventional lef tfield twists that the genre has since voyaged into.

Rivers of Heresy is available to pre order and in addition to its digital release, the album will be released on the following formats: CD with an exclusive 24-page fanzine, poison green and red/black marble vinyl and cassette. The deluxe vinyl bundle adds a 7 inch single featuring the song “Harvest.”

Having recently announced their signing to Roadrunner Records, Empire State Bastard is led by Simon Neil,Mike Vennart and Biffy Clyro. The band features Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Testament, Mr. Bungle) on drums, with Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon) rounding out the live line-up on bass guitar.