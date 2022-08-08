​​A Look Back At Mike Patton & Dillinger Escape Plan Covering Justin Timberlake In 2002

Home News Skyy Rincon August 8th, 2022 - 7:18 PM

On New Year’s Eve in 2002, Mike Patton’s Ipecac Recordings hosted a roster-spanning show at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, California. The lineup included New Jersey based experimental hip hop group Dalek, Texas-based R&B duo Pink Anvil, California-based rock band Mondo Generator and Washington-based sludge metal band The Melvins accompanied by Jello Biafra of Dead Kennedy. Arguably, one of the most memorable sets of the event was The Dillinger Escape Plan who recruited Patton as the band’s frontman. Let’s take a look back at the best set of the evening.

The Patton-fronted supergroup performed all of the songs on their four-track EP Irony Is A Dead Scene which was released on August 27, 2002. They also covered Faith No More’s “Malpractice” from their 1992 album Angel Dust. Their closing performance was a cover of Justin Timberlake’s 2002 classic “Like I Love You.” The band dedicated the cover to “all the real metallers out there. Not the false metallers, the real metallers.” The rendition made it onto the tracklist of The Dillinger Escape Plan’s 2006 covers EP entitled Plagiarism with vocals courtesy of frontman Greg Puciato. Although both versions are of the highest quality, Patton’s rendition is bolstered by the live energy of in-person performance.

Looking forward, Patton recently reunited with supergroup Dead Cross to announce their new album II as well as release a new single “Reign of Error.” He will also be making his return to the stage with Mr. Bungle in December in South America following the cancelation of several Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows in 2021.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat