Spirit Adrift Release ‘Midnight Mass’ Inspired Music Video For “Barn Burner”

Simon Li June 17th, 2023 - 9:35 PM

The American heavy metal group Spirit Adrift has just released their official music video for “Barn Burner,” according to Revolvermag.com. Below is the official music video for “Barn Burner.”



Inspired by inspired by the famous Netflix series Midnight Mass from Michael Flanagan, the song features an aggressive and empowering vocal and amazing electric guitar rhythms, as well as a moving and mesmerizing guitar solo session. The crew is working harmoniously with one another, producing such a song with such beautiful drumming and guitar works with a classic metal feel to it for its fans. The video showcases the band playing in a barn, montaging it with sights of snakes and hawks, common animals in the western parts of America to give the song a western vibe. We also see the singer singing and performing with great emotions, backed up by red lighting in a greenish setting, which, together with elements like books burnt by fire and the skeleton of a goat, gives the video a cathartic atmosphere.