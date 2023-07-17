Former Fear Factory Singer Burton C. Bell Shares Cover of Rammstein’s “Du Hast”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2023 - 4:16 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, former Fear Factory lead singer Burton C. Bell has released his cover version of Rammstein’s “Du Hast.”

The track features Paul Ferguson from Killing Joke on the drums and guitar. “Du Hast”will appear on the upcoming album A Tribute To Rammstein, which will be released on August 25 through Cleopatra Records.

As a whole, Bell‘s take on “Du Hast” is wonderful by how the instrumentation from Ferguson sizzles the atmosphere with face smacking sound while Bell’s dominate vocals serenades the ears with great power. Fans of Bell and Ferguson are is for a treat because both musicians put their hearts on this version of “Du Hast.”

On July 17 Bell shared the cover art for his version of “Du Hast” on Instagram.

