Corey Taylor Shares Hard-Hitting New Single “Post Traumatic Blues”

Home News Diana Bello July 15th, 2023 - 6:22 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

photo credit is Owen Ela

A new single from Corey Taylor is “Post Traumatic Blues” This song when a message is something that has touched many people but most especially the artist which is Taylor. Taylor this song means quite much.

Words from Taylor: “Post Traumatic Blues’ is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD,” said Corey Taylor. “Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them.”