Corey Taylor Shares Hard-Hitting New Single “Post Traumatic Blues”

photo credit is Owen Ela
A new single from Corey Taylor is “Post Traumatic Blues” This song when a message is something that has touched many people but most especially the artist which is Taylor. Taylor this song means quite much.
Words from Taylor: “Post Traumatic Blues’ is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD,” said Corey Taylor. “Sometimes it’s so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them.”
When it comes to this song as stated by rock cellar magazine ‘it really is almost double as a song left off a slipknot record’. A song that contains such a pummeling guitar riff, and amazing vocals of Taylor’s in the song he alternated from his growl to a clear chorus that just shows his vocal range which is amazing. The message really touching and one that talks about real things that occur in life, especially to those that experience PTSD. A song that really is worth listening to.