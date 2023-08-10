60 Concertgoers Injured In Pepper-Spray Incident During Travis Scott’s Rome Show

Home News Cait Stoddard August 10th, 2023 - 11:44 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to tmz.com, another Travis Scott concert went into chaos when a concertgoer diffused pepper spray that caused 60 people to seek medical attention. Also a 14 year old a was injured after falling from a false wall they scaled to see the concert.

Scott performed at the Circus Maximus in Rome on August 7 and the rapper announced the concert after a scheduled gig at the pyramids of Giza in Egypt was canceled due to “complex production issues.” The show’s 70,000 tickets sold out instantly.

Rome’s civil protection department has confirmed there was need for medical attention following the pepper spray incident and they noted that the 14 year old fell four meters after scaling the wall in an attempt to see Scott‘s performance for free.

Another rowdy moment happened at the concert when artist Kanye West appeared on stage and the crowd’s reaction caused so much shaking that the locals thought an earthquake was happening. Italy’s fire service confirmed to CNN that they received “hundreds of calls” about a potential earthquake during the set.

In response to the disruption Alfonsina Russo, director of the head of the Colosseum Archeological Park, called for artists to stop performing at Circus Maximus, which is the historic chariot racing venue located near the Roman Colosseum.

“The Circus Maximus is a monument. It is not a stadium, not a concert hall,” Russo said, noting that the standing room only venue is suited for operas and ballets. “These mega rock concerts put it at risk, including the Palatine Hill nearby. Rock concerts should be held in stadiums so as not to endanger public safety.” said Russo.

The Rome concert was one of the first in Scott’s newly announced Utopia Tour, which is the artist’s first run of shows since the 2021 stampede at Astroworld Festival that killed 10 and injured hundreds more. But shortly after announcing the tour, Live Nation and Ticketmaster pulled the dates from online listings.