Stephen Curry Joins Paramore Onstage For Performance Of “Misery Business”

Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2023 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Basketball star Steph Curry surprised a crowd when he made an appearance on stage to perform the song “Misery Business” with Paramore on August 7 in San Francisco. When joining the band on stage Curry grabbed the microphone and started to sing along with lead singer Hayley Williams.

Some athletes have enjoyed appearing on stage with musical performers and some had more musical talent than Curry. Still, Curry did not hold back because on a short 18 second clip, the athlete’s energetic personality found its way through the performance.

When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage Paramore’s surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/1XykIDOirQ — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) August 8, 2023

“When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage Paramore’s surprise guest is none other than @StephenCurry30.” Also following his performance with Paramore, Curry was on a media tour for Apple TV’s new documentary Underrated, which is about his life and it features a video of Curry posing a picture with Williams back on his birthday in 2018. @paramore celebrating Stephen Curry’s birthday pic.twitter.com/vN3zcTpoC0 — Paramore Navy Worldwide (@ParamoreNavyWW) March 13, 2018 “@paramore celebrating Stephen Curry’s birthday.”