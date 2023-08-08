Royal Thunder Share Compelling New Music Video For “Twice”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 8th, 2023 - 2:08 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

With the release of their fourth studio album Rebuilding The Mountain, rock band Royal Thunder will be returning to their hometown to celebrate the journey that led to the trio’s resurrection.

Released on June 16 through Spinefarm Records, Rebuilding The Mountain is Royal Thunder’s first studio effort since 2017’s Wick. Most recently, the band concluded a US tour alongside Royal Bliss and New Monarch.

In the press release vocalist and bassist Mlny Parsonz talks about the upcoming hometown show that will be held on September 12 at Earl in Atlanta Georgia.

“Our recent tour was a reminder of what we were missing and what we are meant to do. We made connections within ourselves and with the people around us. I can’t wait to do that again in our hometown, ATL. The love and support after being gone for a while, was and is felt. Thank you to everyone that has been sharing this experience with us. We appreciate you more than words I can say.”

In light of the upcoming show, Royal Thunder as unveiled a music video for the song “Twice.” As a whole, the song is great by how the music sizzles the air with harmonic sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with great authority. Also the music is fantastic because each scene features the band recording “Twice.” in the studio.

In the following statement guitarist Josh Weaver shares his thoughts about the latest song.

“We had an incredible time reuniting in the studio and bringing the music to life. We all grew and learned a lot about ourselves during that time, pushing us personally and as musicians. We are so thankful to be back doing what we love and thankful to have one another. Thank you to everyone that has truly supported us and believed in us! Hope you enjoy the video!”