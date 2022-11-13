Royal Thunder Debut Powerful New Song & Video “The Knife”

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 13th, 2022 - 1:37 PM

A press release from Freeman Promotions has announced a new song from the rock band Royal Thunder. The song, titled “The Knife” is the first new song released by the band since 2017 when they released “Wick.” Mxdwn’s last coverage of the band was in 2021 when they played a cover of Jefferson Starship with four other artists.

The video features alternating shots of the band playing in a room full of mirrors or a room with lights that have a star-like aesthetic. The song is a rock song with a bluesy feel while the lyrics talk about looking within and the dealing with the pain that life can bring.

The band’s vocalist and bassist Miny Parsonz talked about the new song and its video, stating “Coming out full throttle has filled my heart to the brim. Actually, I am exploding with joy! To feel like an outlet (music) was being ripped away from my existence and finding myself here and now, holding it like a newborn baby, brings me a sense of freedom and hope that I haven’t felt in years. To everyone, especially Josh and Evan, that have been there on this journey- thank you! Thank you for making this real again.”

Guitarist Josh Weaver commented as well, saying “It feels amazing to be back and doing something that has been a void in my life over the past few years. It’s a new opportunity to do this thing right. We are so thankful to have the overwhelming support of our fans and everyone that has ever believed in us! Very exciting and new things on the horizon for Royal Thunder.”

Royal Thunder will also be going on tour in January 2023 in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta.

(Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat)