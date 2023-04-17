Royal Thunder Announces New Album Rebuilding The Mountain for June 2023 Release and Shares New Single & Video “Fade”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2023 - 6:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock band Royal Thunder have announced their fourth album, Rebuilding the Mountain will be released on June 16 by Spinefarm Records. The LP marks the band’s first full-length studio release in six years and it is a follow up to 2017’s LP Wick.

Royal Thunder have made some changes over the years and in the following statement guitarist Josh Weaver discusses the creative drive the band used for their upcoming album.

“It was really a special time writing and working on this record. There were a lot of hardships we had prior to the pandemic and during, as everyone experienced. The band dissolved and toxic behavior became a priority over the music, addiction being the number one factor for things falling apart. We reconnected with our drummer, Evan Diprima, during the pandemic.”

The guitarist adds: “We agreed that we needed to get our priorities straight and do the band uncompromisingly right, as in right for us. There was a huge void in us, not playing. We started writing our album immediately. We surrendered our heart and soul to each song. It felt good to work hard and create, to have what felt like a second chance to be a band again. We are thankful for the music and the healing it has brought us. We hope that the music will be a source of hope, inspiration, and healing to all that hear it.”

With the announcement about the upcoming album, Royal Thunder have released the second single “Fade.” The tune follows the album’s first single, “The Knife,” which arrived back in November. In the press releaser vocalist and bassist Mlny Parsonz discusses the meaning behind the band’s latest tune.

“‘Fade’ is a reminder to me that despite the exchange of positive and negative energy, we can heal all of our connections. We don’t have to live with our pain, we have the power to change how we interact with it and others.”