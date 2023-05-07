Royal Thunder Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates Supporting Royal Bliss

Home News Jaden Johnson May 7th, 2023 - 8:42 PM

In support of Royal Thunder’s forthcoming album, Rebuilding The Mountain, set to release June 16th, the band announces an upcoming Summer Tour with Royal Bliss. The band will be co-opening with fellow rockers, New Monarch, for this 14-stop North American tour. Rebuilding The Mountain is the band’s first studio release in six years, with their last project being their 2017 album, Wick. Guitarist, Josh Weaver, commented, “We are very excited to get back on the road again in July! It’s been too long. We are thankful to Royal Bliss for taking us out. We look forward to reconnecting with our fans and making new ones! Thanks to all of our family, friends, fans and team for believing in what we do and making this possible.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

This Summer tour which also serves as the 25th anniversary for headliners, Royal Bliss, will begin July 6th in Omaha, NE and will continue through stops such as Rockford, St Louis, and Wisconsin. This relatively short tour will end its course on July 23rd with the final stop being in Nashville, TN at Basement East.

Rebuilding The Mountain is now available for Pre-order via Spinefarm and will be released June 16th.

ROYAL THUNDER Live:

Royal Bliss 25th Anniversary Survival Summer Tour

w/ New Monarch

July 6 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room

July 7 – Rockford, IL – District Bar & Grill

July 9 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Crystal Grand Music Theatre *

July 11 – St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Duck Hall

July 12 – Johnson City, TN – Capone’s

July 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

July 15 – Akron, OH – Musica

July 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

July 18 – Mechanicsburgh, PA – Lovedrafts

July 19 – Concord, NH – Bank of NH Stage

July 20 – Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s

July 21 – Buffalo, NY – Ironworks

July 22 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s