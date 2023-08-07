Greta Van Fleet “Starcatcher” Debuts at No. 1 Spot Across Several Billboard Lists

Home News Cait Stoddard August 7th, 2023 - 3:06 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to blabbermouth.net, rock band Greta Van Fleet‘s album Starcatcher made its debut at number eight on the Billboard 200 chart and now it is number one on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums.

Also Starcatcher is charting internationally in Germany at number two, Switzerland at number two, Belgium at number four, Austria at number six, the Netherlands at number seven, the U.K. at number eight, Italy at number 18 and Canada at number 19.

In the following statement lead singer Josh Kiszka talks about the meaning behind Greta Van Fleet’s latest record.

“Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem.”

Starcatcher was written and recorded by Kiszka, Jake Kiszka, Sam Kiszka, Danny Wagner and Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. Recorded at RCA Studios in Nashville, the band used the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world and renowned live performances. Starcatcher is the band’s second top 10 album following 2021’s The Battle At Garden’s Gate.