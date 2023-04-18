Greta Van Fleet Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 18th, 2023 - 11:47 AM

According to consequence.net rock band Greta Van Fleet have announced the Starcatcher U.S.Tour in support of their upcoming album Starcatcher, which will be released on July 21.

The will be stopping in Atlanta, Nashville, Houston,Salt Lake City, Portland, Los Angeles, St. Paul, Detroit, New York, Asbury Park and Indianapolis before ending the tour in Cleveland. The Supporting act will be provided by Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey on select dates.

Greta Van Fleet announced their new album, Starcatcher, earlier this month and shared the lead single “Meeting the Master.” The album was recorded in Nashville by the band and Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb over sessions which guitarist Jake Kiszka described in a statement as “very instinctual.”

The band’s “Electric Tomb” fan-club pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time. A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster by using the code VINYL. General ticket sales begin this Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Starcatcher U.S.Tour Dates

5/5-7 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

5/5-7 – Memphis, TN – Beale Street Music Festival

7/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

7/27 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena *

7/28 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

7/31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

8/2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena *

8/4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

8/5 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

8/8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena *

8/10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum *

8/12 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena *

9/3 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center †

9/6 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena †

9/8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena †

9/11 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena †

9/12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden †

9/15 – Boston, MA – TD Garden †

9/16-17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now Festival

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center †

9/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse †

9/23 – Cleveland, OH – OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse †

* = w/ Kaelo

† = w/ Surf Curse

^ = w/ Mt. Joy

+ = w/ Black Honey

~ = w/ Metallica

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz