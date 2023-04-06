Greta Van Fleet Announces New Album Starcatcher for July 2023 Release and Shares Video for Song “Meeting The Master”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 6th, 2023 - 9:00 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Grammy-award-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet led by lead singer Josh Kizka, guitarist Jake Kizka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kizska and drummer Danny Wagner has officially announced their highly-anticipated third studio album Starcatcher set to be released on July 21, 2023, via Lava/Republic Records, and to celebrate the new album release the band has also shared it’s first single “Meeting The Master” off the new album. Starcatcher follows their critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate, which was released in 2021.

Of the music videos to come out so far in this new year, Greta Van Fleet went the simple route of filming “Meeting The Master” with a 1970s aesthetic and vintage camera work of the band enjoying the desert.

The band breaks down their new single:

“‘Meeting The Master’ peers into an esoteric world heeded by the word of a wise teacher. Sung in the voice of a devout believer, and eventual group exclamation, the song details the love these fervent followers have for their teacher and their firm belief in his vision. It’s an exotic spiritual journey. A dark comedy that inevitably ends in chaos.”

Jake Kizka had this to say about the new album:

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” said Kizka. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Starcatcher Tracklist:

1. Fate Of The Faithful

2. Waited All Your Life

3. The Falling Sky

4. Sacred The Thread

5. Runway Blues

6. The Indigo Streak

7. Frozen Light

8. The Archer

9. Meeting The Master

10. Farewell For Now

Check out the new music video for “Meeting The Master” below!