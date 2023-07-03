Greta Van Fleet Releases “The Falling Sky” From Upcoming July LP ‘Starcatcher’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023 - 6:54 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Grammy winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have shared their new track “The Falling Sky” and the music video captures the band’s live performance on the Dreams in Gold Tour back in March.

As a whole, the music is wonderful by how the guitar and drum playing sizzles the air with face smacking rock music while the vocal performance dazzles the ears with thrilling sound.

As for the music video, each clip gives views a chance to see what Greta Van Fleet are like live and throughout the whole performance the band did not disappoint because their passion for music can be felt through each guitar riff, drum beat and vocal tone.

In the press release guitarist Jake Kiszka explains the meaning behind the latest track.

“An unwavering warrior carrying on the endless, eternal, and impossible battle for salvation; these were the elements of symbolism associated with this particular track.In essence our fate is sealed, alike the stars that fall from the almighty heavens to the earth. This philosophy is carried through in the story of a bluesman, at the crossroads of the universe.”

“The Falling Sky” is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s highly third studio album Starcatcher, which will be released on July 21 by Lava/Republic Records. Greta Van Fleet’s latest song follows the release of “Meeting The Master,” “Sacred The Thread” and “Farewell For Now.”