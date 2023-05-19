Greta Van Fleet Releases New Song “Sacred The Thread”; Announces Album “Starcatcher” For July 2023 Release

Home News Simon Li May 19th, 2023 - 10:51 PM

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has unveiled their new track, “Sacred the Thread,” which is the last song to their highly anticipated third studio album, “Starcatcher.” “Starcatcher” is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023, generating excitement among both fans and critics, with its first song being “Meeting the Master.”

The band, consisting of lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner, has sold more than 1 million tickets worldwide to their concerts. To their vocalist, Josh Kiszka, “this song is particularly important… because it’s about my jumpsuits.”

The song features his mesmerizing singings, classic drum kicks as well as subtle guitars in the background, sending a strong sense of catharsis to audiences. The song taps into the bigger picture of their album Starcatcher, which tries to tell “stories to build a universe,” according to Wagner, who adds that the album’s creative process is also trying to answer question like “Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’” Below is the full track list of the album.

Starcatcher Track List

01 Fate of The Faithful

02 Waited All Your Life

03 The Falling Sky

04 Sacred the Thread

05 Runway Blues

06 The Indigo Streak

07 Frozen Light

08 The Archer

09 Meeting the Master

10 Farewell for Now