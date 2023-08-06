Billie Eilish Performs “What Was I Made For?” For the First Time at Lollapalooza

Home News Ronan Ruiz August 6th, 2023 - 4:38 PM

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish recently performed her new single “What Was I Made For?” for the first time during her headline set at Lollapalooza this past Thursday, August 3rd. Watch the clip of her performance via the X/Twitter video below.

Billie Eilish debuted “What Was I Made For?” at Lollapalooza.pic.twitter.com/urcnRF8mVy — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) August 4, 2023

Eilish wrote “What Was I Made For?,” a touching piano track, for the Barbie movie. Greta Gerwig, the film’s director of Lady Bird and Little Women fame, and music producer Mark Ronson commissioned Eilish for the song, which plays towards the movie’s end after a particularly touching scene. After the song was released, it debuted in the top 20 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Interestingly, Eilish’s Lollapalooza set was climate-friendly and powered by a solar farm, part of the Music Decarbonization Project which was co-founded by Eilish as a partnership with the environmental non-profit Reverb.