Lollapalooza Brazil Refunds Tickets After Drake Cancels Sunday’s Performance and Skrillex Replaces Him

Jaden Johnson March 27th, 2023 - 11:17 PM

Originally scheduled to close out this weekend’s Lollapalooza festival in Brazil, Drake canceled at the last minute and was replaced with Skrillex to headline. Canceling the morning of his Sunday performance, the festival was made to offer festival goers who decided to skip out on the festival’s final day due to the rapper’s sudden backing out. In an official statement from Lollapalooza, it is unknown the exact reason for the unexpected cancellation the statement says, “ Drake is without members of his sound and production team, essential to the realization of the Lollapalooza show in Sao Paulo”. Along with reassurance that Drake was excited to perform for Brazilian fans and that this situation is beyond the control of anybody involved.

Performing in both the Argentina and Chile editions of Lollapalooza, Drake headlined with a shorter-than-usual 40-50 minute set. As well as the decision to prohibit any live streams of his set despite being the original agreement between the rapper and Lollapalooza. Facing criticism from both fans and festival goers alike on top the sudden canceling of his Brazil appearance. In reference to his Argentina and Chile appearances festival organizers state, “Drake decided, minutes before going on stage, to not permit the live transmission of his show, despite the formal agreement reached earlier. We regret the artist’s decision”.

That same night, Drake was found in a Miami strip club partying with 50 Cent in twitter video posted by a fan.