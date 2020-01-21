GZA Announces Winter 2020 Liquid Swords Tour Dates

Home News Luke Hanson January 21st, 2020 - 1:32 AM

Rapper GZA, aka The Genius, one of the founding members of the Wu Tang Clan, has added multiple dates to the 25th anniversary tour of his classic LP Liquid Swords. While he played the album in full a few times last year, this tour will bring that experience and opportunity to so many more fans as he broadens his touring scope.

The tour recently began in Seattle but will now traverse the country, hitting cities from the Pacific Northwest to Detroit to Toronto to New York City, with several stops in between. Major locations include the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York on February 12 and Radio City Music Hall on January 30.

Hit singles from the tour and album include “4th Chamber,” first released and still performed with Ghostface Killah.

Additional nostalgia tracks being played to pop the crowd are singles like “Liquid Swords.”

The tour will hit 14 more stops and conclude on February 28.

01/21 – Denver, Colorado – Summit Denver

01/23 – Saskatoon, Canada – Broadway Theatre

01/24 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – The Starlite Room

01/25 – Chicago, Illinois – Concord Music Hall

01/26 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Fine Line

01/27 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – The Phoenix

01/28 – Detroit, Michigan – El Club

01/29 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – The Pyramid Scheme

01/30 – Iowa City, Iowa – Gabe’s

02/1 – Lincoln, Nebraska – The Royal Grove

02/12 – New York, New York – Blue Note Jazz Club

02/21 – Oakland, California – EMBA Fest, Nas x Wu Tang, Oakland Arena and RingCentral Coliseum

02/27 – Baltimore, Maryland – Baltimore Soundstage

02/28 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Underground Arts