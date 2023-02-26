Fishbone Release Fat Mike Produced Single “All We Have Is Now”

Home News Hannah Boyle February 26th, 2023 - 1:27 AM

After over 4 decades of music, Fishbone is back at it again. Fishbone has recently released a new single called “All We Have Is Now”. The new single was produced by Fat Mike and is available for listening down below. Tour dates for their latest tour will also be found below.

This light ska song is cheerful and light. It is easy and fun to listen to the new single. “All We Have Is Now” is a good song to listen to for dancing or a pleasant bike ride. It’s a good song about living in the moment and enjoying life as it comes to you. In a world of constant political injustice, pandemics, and general unpleasantness it is important to remember to see the light. Fishbone reminds people to take a bad time and reshape it into their own. The song is definitely worth the listen.

Watch video here and judge for yourself:

Fishbone tour dates

3/17 – SXSW – Austin, TX (The Noise Company Showcase, official sxsw show)

3/31 – Ramas Fest – Rincón, Puerto Rico

4/21 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD (w/ The Slackers)

4/22 – This is Not Croydon Ska Festival – Croydon, PA

4/23 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

4/25 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA

4/29 – Speaking Rock Casino – El Paso, TX

5/6 – Levitt Pavilion – Denver, CO

5/16 – South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

5/17 – South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – Stateline, NV

5/18 – Bluenote Summer Sessions – Napa, CA

5/20 – Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium – Santa Cruz, CA

5/21 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

5/23 – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre – Salt Lake City, UT

5/24 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

5/27 – Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival – Las Vegas, NV

5/28 – Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival – Las Vegas, NV (w/ Son Rompe Pera and HR)

6/14 – Lillie Zenith – Lille, FR (with Sum 41)

6/15 – Hellfest – Clisson, FR

6/17 – Copenhell – Copenhagen, DK