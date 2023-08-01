Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” Reaches No. 1 Spot on Billboard Hot 100

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 5:54 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to consequence.net, Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” has reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, which marks the first time in Billboard history to have the top three entries held by a country artist.

Last week “Try That in a Small Town” rose from its number two spot on the charts and the tune has brought in one of the biggest sales week for a country release in over 10 years, by receiving 30.7 million streams, 8.8 million radio listens and selling 175,000 copies.

Right behind Aldean is Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” at number two and Luke Combs’s cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” at number three. Previously, Aldean has defended “Try That in a Small Town” by insisting that the song is about a prideful community.

Also the country artist linked the song’s lyrics to the response of people who came together after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The country star noted that people would have “beat the sh*t” out of the bombing suspects the same way rural people fight crime in their homes. On another note, Aldean did change the music video of “Try That in a Small Town” by editing out the footage of a Black Lives Matter protest.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz