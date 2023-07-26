Black Lives Matter Images Removed From Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” Video

Home News Roy Lott July 26th, 2023 - 10:47 PM

Jason Aldean is quietly adding more fuel to the fire. According to TMZ, Aldean’s latest controversial music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town” no longer contains a clip that projects news footage from a Black Lives Matter rally in Georgia onto a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927. The now-removed clip was originally broadcasted by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Since its release, the music video has caused major backlash. It was revealed to have been filmed at the site of an actual lynching in Tennessee. Aldean previously claimed in a statement that there wasn’t “a single video clip that isn’t real news footage” in the “Try That in a Small Town” visual while calling out “meritless” accusations that he was “not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests.”

The song however is charting very well. “Try That in a Small Town” to the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years, making it to the No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Jung Kook of BTS’ first solo No. 1 “Seven,” which features rapper Latto.